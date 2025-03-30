UP board result 2025 latest updates: How and where to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results when announced

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2025 in due course. When announced, candidates who appeared in the board examinations this year will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. UP board result 2025 latest updates: Know where and how to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results 2025 when released. (HT file image)

UP Board Results 2025: How to check when announced

Candidates will be able to check the UP Board Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in Click on results link available on the home page. On the new page, candidates will have to click on UP Board Class 10 or UP Board Class 12 result link. Enter the credentials and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, in 2024, the UPMSP had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 20. The results were announced through a press conference at the board’s Prayagraj headquarters. Along with the results, the board had also informed other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, number of students who passed and more.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was recorded at 89.55 per cent, and for Class 12, the pass percentage was recorded at 82.60 per cent.

This year, both examinations began from February 24 and concluded on March 12, 2025. A total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear for the UP board exams 2025 held at 8140 centres in the state.

Meanwhile, when declared, candidates will also be able to check the Class 10 and Class 12 results on HT Portal.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.