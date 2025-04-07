UP board result 2025 news: When did UPMSP announce 10th, 12th results in the last 2 years?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2025 after all preparation work for the result is complete. The evaluation work of all class 10 and Class 12 exam copies have been completed. When declared, students who appeared in the UP board examinations will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at upmsp.edu.in. Alternatively, the results will also be available on upresults.nic.in. UMPSP conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 24 and ended on March 12, 2025. (HT file image)

The board exams were conducted at 8140 centres across the state. With the examinations of both classes now over, students wait in anticipation for the results.

Also read: GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: Goa board Class 10th result releasing today

Notably, the board in the last two had released the Class 10 and 12 results in April.

For instance, in 2024, the UPMSP conducted the Class 12 and Class 10 board examination from February 22 to March 9, 2024, and declared the Class 10 as well as Class 12 board exam results on April 20. The board conducted a press conference to declare the results of both classes at the Prayagraj headquarters. Along with the results, the board had also informed other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, number of students who passed and more.

In Class 10, an overall pass percentage of 89.55 was recorded last year. Whereas the overall percentage of Class 12 results was recorded at 82.60 per cent last year. Girls outshined boys securing 88.42 percent, while boys scored a pass percentage of 77.78 per cent.

Also read: VITEEE 2025: Last date today to apply for VIT Engineering entrance exam

Again in 2023, the UPMSP had declared the Class 10 and 12 results on April 25, through a press conference. In Class 10, an overall pass percentage of 89.78 percent was recorded, and in Class 12, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 75.52 per cent.

The UP board had conducted Class 10 and 12 exams from February 16. While Class 10 exams got over on March 3, Class 12 exams ended on March 4.

2025 Examination Data of UP Board

This year, both Class 10 and 12 examinations began from February 24 and ended on March 12, 2025.

The board recently announced that the evaluation of answer sheets at all 261 centres across the state has been completed. The evaluation was conducted between March 19 and April 2. To ensure an error-free evaluation process, the board had also issued strict guidelines.

Also read: UP Board Result 2025 news: Evaluation work of all Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets complete

Around 1.5 lakh evaluators were deployed to assess the answer sheets of 51,37,233 students who appeared for the UP Board’s high school and intermediate exams.

Meanwhile, once the results of UP Board Exams 2025 are declared, candidates will also be able to check the Class 10 or Class 12 results on the Hindustan Times Education page.

Here’s how to check UP Board Exam Results 2025 when released:

Visit the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board Class 10 or UP Board Class 12 result link as required.

Enter the credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of UPMSP.