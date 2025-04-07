VITEEE 2025: Last date today to apply for VIT Engineering entrance exam

VITEEE 2025: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the online registration-cum-application window for its Engineering entrance examination (VITEE 2025) today, April 7. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can submit their forms at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2025: Last date to apply today(Official website, screenshot)

VITEEE 2025: Direct link to apply: https://viteee.vit.ac.in/index.html

Only those candidates who were born on or after July 1, 2003 are eligible to apply for the entrance test. The institute will confirm the date of birth using high school certificates.

VITEEE 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of VIT, vit.ac.in.

2. Click on the VITEEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the requested information and register.

4. Once registration is done, log in and fill the application form.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

The application fee of VITEEE 2025 for BTech is ₹1,350.

The VITEEE entrance exam will be held on April 20 to April 27, 2025. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The questions will be in English. They will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options: A, B, C, and D. Only one of the four options will be correct.

There will be 125 questions in total, divided into the sections Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions).

VITEEE 2025 admit card with address of the test venue will be available for the download on the website 48 hours of booked shcedule. The e-admit card will indicate the application number, photograph of the student, address of the test centre, test date and time selected by the candidate.

The VITEEE 2025 result will be declared on April 30 and the counselling process will likely begin in May 2025. For more information, candidates can check the official website of the institute.