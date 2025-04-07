Menu Explore
GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: Goa board Class 10th result releasing today

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 07, 2025 09:40 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2025: After the result is declared, students can check their marks online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the SSC or Class 10th public examination 2025 results today, April 7. The result announcement has been scheduled for 5 pm.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: Goa board Class 10th result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: Goa board Class 10th result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

After the result is declared, students will be able to check their marks online by visiting the board's official websites- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

The result of the Goa Class 12 board exam has already been declared.

Apart from the official website, the Goa SSC results will be available on the DigiLocker app and website.

This year, the GBSHSE conducted the Goa Class 10th final examinations from March 1 to 21. The exam took place at 32 exam centres across the state.

How to check GBSHSE SSC result 2025?

  1. Open the board's official website, gbshse.in.
  2. Click on the results tab and then open the SSC result page.
  3. Enter the requested login information.
  4. Submit and check the result.

GBSHSE will release the consolidated result booklet through school login from April 9.

As many as, 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination this year. Of them, 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls.

Additionally, 575 private (fresh) candidates, 39 private (exempted), 8,687 candidates who opted for NQSF subjects, 10 ITI candidates, 494 CWSN (fresh, private fresh), 19 regular repeater, 359 regular repeater (exempted), 7,926 other NQSF subject (RMSA subjects) regular fresh and 761 Astronomy regular fresh candidates took the exam.

In 2024, 18,914 regular category students appeared for the GBSHSE SSC xamination. Of them, 17,473 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 92.38 per cent.

GBSHSE will announce the date for the collection of mark sheets soon. The board said only authorised representatives of the school's IT section are permitted to collect marks sheets Section of this office. No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding mark sheets.

For further information, students/parents can visit the board website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
