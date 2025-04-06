Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Official websites to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results once declared
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th board examination (exam 1) results on its official websites. The exam was held from March 1 to 21 and answer keys were released on March 21. The board will announce the result next. KSEAB is expected to hold a press conference to announce the 2nd PUC exam 1 result and the date and time will be confirmed before that. ...Read More
The result websites are karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Check live updates on Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025 below.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: About last year's result
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Last year, KSEAB declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result on April 10. A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the examination, of whom 6,81,079 appeared and 5,52,690 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 81.15 per cent.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: About exam dates
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: KSEAB conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam from March 1 to 20. The exam was held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm. Exams started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper. Model answer keys were released on March 21.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Board likely to hold press conference
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: As seen in the past, the KSEAB is expected to hold a press conference to announce 2nd PUC results. After the PC, result links will be activated on the websites.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: When was the exam held
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: KSEAB conducted the 2nd PUC exam 1 in March 2025 and released the provisional answer keys in the same month. The result will be declared next.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: When was the exam held
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: KSEAB conducted the 2nd PUC exam 1 in March 2025 and released the provisional answer keys in the same month. The result will be declared next.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Where to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results?
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: When announced, students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results on these websites-
karresults.nic.in and
kseab.karnataka.gov.in.