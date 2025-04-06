Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Official websites to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results once declared

Live

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: KSEAB will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The result date and time are not confirmed yet.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Where to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results when announced

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th board examination (exam 1) results on its official websites. The exam was held from March 1 to 21 and answer keys were released on March 21. The board will announce the result next. KSEAB is expected to hold a press conference to announce the 2nd PUC exam 1 result and the date and time will be confirmed before that. ...Read More

The result websites are karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in Check live updates on Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025 below.