UP Board Result 2024 Declared: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results on HT Portal

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board Result 2024. The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPMSP. UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates UP Board Result 2024: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results on HT Portal

Apart from the official website, the Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 results is available on HT Portal education page as well. The steps given below will help the appeared candidates can check their results on HT Portal.

Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital on hindustantimes.com.

Now go to the Education page and then again to the board exam page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

Click on UP Board and again on UP Class 12 result page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

The UP Board Result 2024 can also be checked at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP conducted UP Board Class 10, and 12 board examination in from February 22 to March 9, 2023 across the state at various eam centres. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations is conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

This year, 55,25,308 candidates have appeared for Class 10, 12 eamination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.