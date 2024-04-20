UP Board Result 2024 Live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result direct link; use roll number to check marks here after 2 pm

UP board result 2024 live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th scores today at 2 pm on upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2024 today, April 20. UP board results, after the official announcement, will be available for download on the board's websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. As per a press release issued by the board, Director (Secondary Education) and UPMSP Chairman Mahendra Dev and UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla will declare the UP board results at a press conference scheduled for 2 pm. After the press conference, the result will be available on the board's website.

The UP board 10th, 12th results will be hosted on Hindustan Times as well.

This year, the UP Board High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) examinations were conducted for 55,25,308 candidates between February 22 and March 9. Of the total candidates registered for the board exams, 29,47,311 were for Class 10 and 25,77,997 were Class 12 students.

