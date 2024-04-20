UP Board Result 2024 Live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result direct link; use roll number to check marks here after 2 pm
UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2024 today, April 20. UP board results, after the official announcement, will be available for download on the board's websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. As per a press release issued by the board, Director (Secondary Education) and UPMSP Chairman Mahendra Dev and UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla will declare the UP board results at a press conference scheduled for 2 pm. After the press conference, the result will be available on the board's website....Read More
The UP board 10th, 12th results will be hosted on Hindustan Times as well.
UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 on HT portal (register now to get alert, check scores after 2 pm)
This year, the UP Board High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) examinations were conducted for 55,25,308 candidates between February 22 and March 9. Of the total candidates registered for the board exams, 29,47,311 were for Class 10 and 25,77,997 were Class 12 students.
Follow this live blog for UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 direct link and other latest updates.
UP board result 2024 live: Results at 2 pm
UP board result 2024 live: The UPMSP 10th and 12th results will be published in a few hours. The press conference for the result announcement will take place at 2 pm at the board's headquarters.
UP board result 2024 live: When, where, how to check UPMSP scores? All FAQs answered
UP board result 2024 live: When is UP board result for Class 10 and Class 12?
- The UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced today, April 20, at 2 pm.
Where to check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th scores?
- Once the result is announced, the scorecard download links for the two classes will be activated on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Additionally, students can use the HT portal to check UP board Class 10 and UP board Class 12 scores.
How to check UP board result 2024:
- Open one of the two board websites mentioned above.
- Go to High School or the Intermediate result page.
- Enter your board exam roll number.
- Submit and check your marks.
UP board result 2024 live: Unable to check marks? Know what to do
UP board result 2024 live: If your UP board result has not been displayed, the following steps should be taken-
- Make sure that your roll number has been entered correctly.
- Ensure that you have selected the correct class – Class 10 for High School and Class 12 for Intermediate.
- If your are unable to check your marks because the board websites – upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in – are not opening, use the HT Portal to download your marks sheets.
UP board result 2024: HT portal link (register now, check scores at 2 pm)
UP board result 2024 live: List of official websites for UPMSP 10th, 12th scores
UP board result 2024 live: The following official websites of the UPMSP will host High School and Intermediate final exam results: upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in
UP board result 2024 live: Class 10, Class 12 scores will be announced together
UP board result 2024 live: The UPMSP will announce Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Science, Arts and Commerce stream results together. The results are scheduled for 2 pm today.
UP board result 2024 live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results date, time
UP board 10th result 2024 date: April 20, 2024
UP board 10th result 2024 time: 2 pm.
As soon as the result is declared, all key information such as pass percentage, toppers' list, availability of scores on the board website and HT Portal will be shared here.
UP board result 2024 live: 48 students were failed during exam due to cheating
UP board result 2024 live: As a result of tight security measures taken by the UPMSP, 48 out of the 50 lakh+ students were failed as they took held of unfair means during the UP board Class 10th, 12th final exams. The board installed over 2.90 lakh CCTV cameras with voice recorders at 1.35 lakh exam rooms at 8,265 centres to monitor and ensure a smooth conduct of the exam.
“…there has been a one-third dip in the number of copycats and imposters who appeared in the UP Board examination. Only 48 copycats were held during this year’s exam against last year’s 127. Likewise, only 37 imposters were caught against last year’s 133,” UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla told Hindustan Times.
Shukla added that the number of students who skipped the examination also dropped to 3,24,008 compared to last year's 4,50,011 candidates. Read more here.
Up board result 2024 live: Class 10th, 12th final exam of UPMSP in numbers
- Total students registered: 55,08,206
- In Class 10: 29,47,311
- Class 12: 25,77,997
- Examination conducted at: 8,265 centres across the state
- Number of students who remained absent: 3,24,008
- In Class 10: 1,84,986
- In Class 12: 1,39,022
UP board result 2024 live: Over 3 lakh students skipped High School, Inter exams
UP board result 2024 live: A total of 3,24,008 students were absent from this year's examinations. This includes 1,84,986 students in the High School (Class 10th) and 1,39,022 students in the Intermediate (Class 12th) final examination. For those who appeared in the examination between February 22 and March 9, the result will be declared today, April 20, at 2 pm.
UP board result 2024 live: What UPMSP did after evaluation was completed
UP board result 2024 live: After the evaluation work of answer sheets of 55 lakh+ students was completed, the UPMSP started entering marks into computers. After the uploading of marks was finished, cross-checking was done to eliminate any errors. Marks of candidates whose records were not shared before were uploaded after receiving reports from their respective districts. Finally, the results of all candidates went through a final verification to ensure that no one was left out.
UP board result 2024 live: UPMSP completed evaluation in record time
UP board result 2024 live: The UPMSP completed the evaluation work of 2.85 crore Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets at a record time of 12 days. This was done despite the teacher's agitation and boycott of the evaluation work following the murder of a teacher in Varanasi. Check more details below:
UP Board HS, Inter Exams-2024: Evaluation completed in record time, results likely next month
(Inputs from HT Correspondent)
UP board result 2024 live: What are expected in the press conference?
UP board result 2024 live: In the UP board result press conference, the UPMSP is expected share the following details:
- Number of students appeared, qualified
- Pass percentage
- Gender, subject, district-wise results, etc.
- Names of the top ten rank holders in each class
- Details about the compartment examination and re-evaluation of answer sheets
- Other details.
UP board result 2024 live: How to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th scores?
- Go to one of the result websites: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in
- Open the UP board Class 10th (High School) or Class 12th (Intermediate) result link, as required.
- Enter your roll number and submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download your UP board result.
UP board result 2024 live: What will be mentioned in the UPMSP press conference?
UP board result 2024 live: The UPMSP will announce the results at a press conference in which the names of High School and Intermediate toppers, pass percentage in 10th and 12th classes, gender-wise results and other details will be shared. After the press conference, the result link will be activated on the two board websites and the HT portal
UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 live: Direct link to check on HT portal
UP board result 2024 live:Candidates can register on the HT portal to get alert when the UP board Class 10th and 12th scorecards are available. After the result is declared, they can access their marks sheets using the same link.
UP board result 2024 live: Where to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results?
UP board result 2024 live: UP board result 2024 live: The UP board Class 10th, 12th results will be released on the following official websites:
- upresults.nic.in
- results.upmsp.edu.in.
Additionally, the result will be hosted on Hindustan Times.
UP board result 2024 live: When to check UPMSP High School, Inter marks?
UP board result 2024 live: The UPMSP has called the press conference for UP board results at 2 pm. After the press conference is over, the results will be shared on the board's websites.
UP board result 2024 live: UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2024 date and time confirmed
UP board result 2024 live: The wait of 50 lakh+ students will be over tomorrow! The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed that the Class 10th (High School) and Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results will be released today, April 19.