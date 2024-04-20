UP Board Exam Results 2024: 89.55% pass class 10, 82.6% pass class 12, details inside

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, declared Intermediate (Class 12) and High School (Class 10) exam results-2024 at its Prayagraj-based headquarters on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The pass percentage of high school has dropped marginally while the pass percentage of intermediate has increased. The pass percentage of high school has dropped marginally while the pass percentage of intermediate has increased.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Overall 89.55% of students passed the 10th board high school exam whereas, 82.60% of students cleared the 12th board Intermediate exam. Last year, 89.78% of students passed high school (class 10) exams while 75.52% of students passed the intermediate exam, informed UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla while declaring the results.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

UP Board Class 10 Live updates

The pass percentage of high school dropped by 0.23% and that of intermediate increased by 7.08%, according to the statistics made available by the UP board.

Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district topped in the high school exam by securing 591/600 (98.50%) and Shubham Verma 489 out of 500 (97.80%) again from Sitapur topped in intermediate. Both are from the same school: Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College at Mahmudabad, Sitapur.

In high school, Deepika Sonkar of Fatehpur stood second by securing 590 out of 600 (98.33%). The third rank is jointly shared by four students who obtained 588 (98%). They are Navya Singh and Swati Singh of Sitapur, Dipanshi Singh Sengar of Jalaun and Arpit Tewari of Pratapgarh.

UP Board Class 12 results Live updates

In Intermediate, the second rank is jointly shared by six students. They all obtained 488 out of 500 (97.60%). They are Vishu Chaudhary of Baghpat, Kajal Singh of Amroha, Raj Verma and Kashish Maurya of Sitapur, Charlie Gupta of Siddharthnagar and Sujata Pandey of Deoria.

Five students jointly share the third rank by obtaining 487 out of 500 (97.40%). They are Sheetal Verma of Sitapur, Kashish Yadav of Rae Bareli, Aaditya Kumar Yadav of Kanpur Nagar, Anksha Vishwakarma of Fatehpur, Palak Singh of Siddharth Nagar.

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results updates