 UP Board Exam Results 2024: 89.55% pass class 10, 82.6% pass class 12, details inside - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Board Exam Results 2024: 89.55% pass class 10, 82.6% pass class 12, details inside

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Rajeev Mullick, Prayagraj/lucknow
Apr 20, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Overall 89.55% of students passed the 10th board high school exam whereas, 82.60% of students cleared the 12th board Intermediate exam.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, declared Intermediate (Class 12) and High School (Class 10) exam results-2024 at its Prayagraj-based headquarters on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The pass percentage of high school has dropped marginally while the pass percentage of intermediate has increased.

The pass percentage of high school has dropped marginally while the pass percentage of intermediate has increased.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
The pass percentage of high school has dropped marginally while the pass percentage of intermediate has increased.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Overall 89.55% of students passed the 10th board high school exam whereas, 82.60% of students cleared the 12th board Intermediate exam. Last year, 89.78% of students passed high school (class 10) exams while 75.52% of students passed the intermediate exam, informed UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla while declaring the results.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

UP Board Class 10 Live updates

The pass percentage of high school dropped by 0.23% and that of intermediate increased by 7.08%, according to the statistics made available by the UP board.

Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district topped in the high school exam by securing 591/600 (98.50%) and Shubham Verma 489 out of 500 (97.80%) again from Sitapur topped in intermediate. Both are from the same school: Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College at Mahmudabad, Sitapur.

In high school, Deepika Sonkar of Fatehpur stood second by securing 590 out of 600 (98.33%). The third rank is jointly shared by four students who obtained 588 (98%). They are Navya Singh and Swati Singh of Sitapur, Dipanshi Singh Sengar of Jalaun and Arpit Tewari of Pratapgarh.

UP Board Class 12 results Live updates

In Intermediate, the second rank is jointly shared by six students. They all obtained 488 out of 500 (97.60%). They are Vishu Chaudhary of Baghpat, Kajal Singh of Amroha, Raj Verma and Kashish Maurya of Sitapur, Charlie Gupta of Siddharthnagar and Sujata Pandey of Deoria.

Five students jointly share the third rank by obtaining 487 out of 500 (97.40%). They are Sheetal Verma of Sitapur, Kashish Yadav of Rae Bareli, Aaditya Kumar Yadav of Kanpur Nagar, Anksha Vishwakarma of Fatehpur, Palak Singh of Siddharth Nagar.

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results updates

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rajeev Mullick

    Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / UP Board Exam Results 2024: 89.55% pass class 10, 82.6% pass class 12, details inside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On