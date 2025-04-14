Gujarat HSC Science, GUJCET 2025 results will not be released on April 17, GSEB warns of fake press release

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has issued an official notice concerning a fake press release which claims that the GSEB HSC or Class 12 Science steam results 2025 as well as GUJCET 2025 results will be declared on April 17, 2025 at 9 AM. GSEB has issued a notice wherein it has warned of a fake press release which claims that he Gujarat HSC Science, GUJCET 2025 results will be released on April 17. The board has urged students, parents and others not to fall for the false news. (Representative image/HT file)

Taking cognizance of the fake news, the board has clarified that it has not issued any such press release. It added that the fake information is being circulated on social media and urged students, parents and others to not to fall for the false news.

This year, the Gujarat Board HSC examination was conducted from February 27 and to March 17, 2025.

Whereas the GUJCET examination was held on March 23, 2025. The exam was held for three papers - Paper I was Physics and Chemistry, Paper II was Biology and Paper III was Maths. The provisional answer key was released on April 2, 2025. It was for Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052), and Biology (056). The answer key was prepared by experts in Gujarati, Hindi, and English. The objection window opened on the same date and closed on April 5, 2025.

The processing fee to raise objections for each question was RS 500. The GUJCET Final Answer key 2025 was released on April 10, 2025.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of GSEB for updates on HSC and GUJCET Results 2025.