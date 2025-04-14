MP TET Varg 2 Admit Card 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board, MPESB, has released the admit cards for the MP TET Exam 2025 for selection of Middle and Primary School teachers. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MP TET Varg 2 Admit Card 2025 is out at esb.mp.gov.in, The direct link to download is given here,

To download, candidates will need to enter Application Number, Date of Birth, and first two letters of mothers' name and last four digits of Aadhaar no.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates must check the following details on the hall tickets:

Name of the candidate Examination centre Date of examination

Notably, the examination is schedule to be conducted from April 20, 2025. It is mandatory for candidates appearing in the examination to carry their hall tickets on the day of the examinations.

Along with the admit card, candidates are also advised to bring other important documents such as an government issued ID card, Aadhaar Card, and others.

Meanwhile, if candidates spot any discrepancies on the admit card, they are advised to bring the same to the notice of the MPESB at the earliest.

MP TET Varg 2 Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit card

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Admit Card tab. On the next page, click on the link titled “Middle and Primary School Teacher Selection Test - 2024” Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.