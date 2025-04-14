NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 releasing on April 15, know how to download hall tickets when out at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will be releasing admit cards for NEET MDS 2025 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at natboard.edu.in, once released. NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 will be released on April 15. The steps to download is given here.

To download the NEET MDS hall tickets 2025, candidates will have to login by using their credentials.

NBEMS NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download hall tickets when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET MDS hall tickets when released

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on the examination tab and then on NEET MDS.

3. Enter your credentials as asked to log in and submit.

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the NEET MDS Admit Card 2025.

6. Keep a printout of the hall ticket for further use.

Notably, the NEET MDS 2025 will be conducted on April 19, 2025. The exam will be held in a single session in computer-based examination mode. There will be 40 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors. NEET MDS will be held in English only.

Additionally, candidates will be required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. There will be a negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Furthermore, NEET MDS will be held for a duration of three hours.

Meanwhile, in case candidates find any difficulties, they may contact the helpdesk through phone no +91-7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days or raise a query from helpdesk tab which can be accessed after applicant login, as informed on the official website.