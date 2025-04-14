SLPRB Assam Police Constable answer key out at slprbassam.in, direct link and details about objection window

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released answer keys for the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts at slprbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Police Constable answer key released at slprbassam.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website. The direct link and details about how to raise objections are given below.

Assam Police Constable answer key 2025: Direct link

The written test for Constable and equivalent posts was held on April 6.

Along with the answer key, the board has also shared question papers of all four sets.

The board said candidates who want to obtain scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets can download it on the payment of ₹50.

The login credentials required are application ID and date of birth.

Candidates are also allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key on the same portal on the payment of ₹500 per question.

“Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void. If the justification for challenging a particular Answer key is found valid by the expert Committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of Rs. 500/- will be refunded to the source from where the amount was paid. All the Objections shall be placed before a committee of Academic Expert and the decision of this Committee shall be final and no further communication shall be entertained,” SLPRB said.

How to download Assam Police Constable answer key

Go to slprbassam.in. Open the answer key link for your question paper set (A, B, C or D). Enter your login details. Submit and check the answer key.

With the question papers and answer keys released, candidates can use these to calculate their probable score in the examination. For more details, they can visit the board's official website.