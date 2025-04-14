Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Download hall tickets for Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2025 05:01 PM IST

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Candidates can download their hall tickets for Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test through the direct link given below. 

Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Download hall tickets for Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test with the direct link given here.
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Download hall tickets for Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test with the direct link given here.

To download the admit cards, candidates will need to login by entering details like Username/Registration Number and Password on the login module.

Direct link to download SSC Stenographer Admit Cards 2025

It may be mentioned here that a copy of the Admission Certificate will be retained by the Commission. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an additional copy of their Admission Certificate for future reference, as informed by the SSC earlier.

Also read: List of government jobs to apply for this week

Notably, the skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025. The examination is being held for those candidates who qualified in the Computer Based Examination.

The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates in the online application form) at the speed of 100 words per minute (wpm) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 wpm for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Also read: AIIMS Jodhpur Direct Recruitment 2025: Notification out for various posts

Candidates who opt to take the stenography test in Hindi will be required to learn English stenography and vice versa after their appointment, failing which their probation may not be cleared by appointing departments / organizations.

Also read: Want to join an online course? Here’s a guide to help you stay safe and enroll smarter

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the Admit Card section.
  3. Next, click on the login button, enter your credentials, and submit.
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
  5. Download your admit card displayed on the screen.
  6. Keep at least two printouts of the admit card for the further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.

Stay informed with the latest updates on UK Board Results , Education News , Board Exam announcements, and Competitive Exam insights. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Exam Results , expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education
Stay informed with the latest updates on UK Board Results , Education News , Board Exam announcements, and Competitive Exam insights. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Exam Results , expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education
News / Education / SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Download hall tickets for Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On