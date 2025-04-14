SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Download hall tickets for Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Download hall tickets for Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test with the direct link given here.

To download the admit cards, candidates will need to login by entering details like Username/Registration Number and Password on the login module.

It may be mentioned here that a copy of the Admission Certificate will be retained by the Commission. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an additional copy of their Admission Certificate for future reference, as informed by the SSC earlier.

Notably, the skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025. The examination is being held for those candidates who qualified in the Computer Based Examination.

The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates in the online application form) at the speed of 100 words per minute (wpm) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 wpm for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Candidates who opt to take the stenography test in Hindi will be required to learn English stenography and vice versa after their appointment, failing which their probation may not be cleared by appointing departments / organizations.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Admit Card section. Next, click on the login button, enter your credentials, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download your admit card displayed on the screen. Keep at least two printouts of the admit card for the further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.