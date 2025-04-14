AIIMS Jodhpur Direct Recruitment 2025: Notification out for various posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has advertised vacancies for various non-faculty posts. Eligible, interested candidates can visit aiimsjodhpur.edu.in for the detailed advertisement and to apply for the group B vacancies. AIIMS Jodhpur Direct Recruitment: Notification released for various posts (Representational image)(Unsplash)

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Name of post Group Pay Total posts Assistant Engineer (Civil) B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 2 Assistant Engineer for Vigillance Cell (Civil) B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 1 Assistant Engineer (AC & R) B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 1 Assistant Stores Officer B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 2 Private Secretary B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 4 Senior Sanitation Officer B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 1 Chief Pharmacist B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 1 Senior Pharmacist B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 3 Laundry Manager B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 1 Sanitation Officer B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 3 Medical Record Officer B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 4 Pharmacist Grade 1 B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 11 Personal Assistant B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 6 Senior Hindi Officer B Level 7, as per 7th CPC 1 View All Prev Next

The institute said the number of posts is tentative and may be changed later as per requirement.

The upper age limit is 56 years on the last date of receiving applications.

