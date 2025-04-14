Menu Explore
AIIMS Jodhpur Direct Recruitment 2025: Notification out for various posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2025 04:20 PM IST

Eligible, interested candidates can visit aiimsjodhpur.edu.in for the detailed advertisement and to apply for the group B vacancies.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has advertised vacancies for various non-faculty posts. Eligible, interested candidates can visit aiimsjodhpur.edu.in for the detailed advertisement and to apply for the group B vacancies.

AIIMS Jodhpur Direct Recruitment: Notification released for various posts (Representational image)(Unsplash)
AIIMS Jodhpur Direct Recruitment: Notification released for various posts (Representational image)(Unsplash)

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Name of postGroupPayTotal posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil)BLevel 7, as per 7th CPC2
Assistant Engineer for Vigillance Cell (Civil)BLevel 7, as per 7th CPC1
Assistant Engineer (AC & R)BLevel 7, as per 7th CPC1
Assistant Stores OfficerBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC2
Private SecretaryBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC4
Senior Sanitation OfficerBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC1
Chief PharmacistBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC1
Senior PharmacistBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC3
Laundry ManagerBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC1
Sanitation OfficerBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC3
Medical Record OfficerBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC4
Pharmacist Grade 1BLevel 7, as per 7th CPC11
Personal AssistantBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC6
Senior Hindi OfficerBLevel 7, as per 7th CPC1

The institute said the number of posts is tentative and may be changed later as per requirement.

The upper age limit is 56 years on the last date of receiving applications.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the institute.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
