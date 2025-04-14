CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application window closes soon, apply at csbc.bihar.gov.in, direct link

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will soon close the application window for the post of constables in Bihar police and Bihar Special Armed police on April 18, 2025. Eligible candidates should submit their applications at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application window will close soon. Apply via direct link given here.

The recruitment drive being conducted by CSBC aims to fill up 19,838 vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed forces. Registrations began on March 18, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have passed class 12th or Intermediate examination or possess a Maulavi qualification from the Bihar Madarsa Board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent certification obtained by April 18, 2025. The candidate should be of mimimum 18 years of age. The maximum age varies for different categories; for general category, it is 25 years, 27 years for OBC and backward classes, 28 years for women candidates belonging to OBC and backward classes, and 30 years for SC/ST category candidates.

Direct link to apply for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

4. Click on the registration link and register yourself.

5. Once done with the registration process, login using User Id and password.

6. Fill the application form, followed by fee payment.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Fee Payment

Candidates applying for SC/ST category, female category of all classes/ categories who are natives of the state and transgender candidates will have to pay ₹180.

Candidates belonging to any other category will have to pay ₹675 as application fee.

Selection Procedure

The Recruitment process will consist of two stages:

Written examination: It consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) to be completed within two hours, each question carries one mark.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): in this stage, the board will shortlist candidates five times the number of vacancies based on merit for the physical efficiency test.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.