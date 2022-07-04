PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board Class 10 results tomorrow

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce Class 10 board examination results on July 5, Tuesday. Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm, a board official familiar with the development said. When announced, students can check their results on the board website.

PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results where result data like pass percentage, toppers' names will be announced. After that, Class 10 results will be available on the board websites.

Official websites for PSEB results are:

pseb.ac.in punjab.indiaresults.com

To view PSEB 10th result scorecards, students have to use their board exam roll numbers as login credentials. Here are the steps they have to follow:

How to check PSEB 10th result 2022

Go to pseb.ac.in Click on the results tab Select your class Enter board exam roll number and/or other details Submit and view your Class 10 result Take a printout of the page for future reference.

PSEB has already announce Class 12 final exam results.