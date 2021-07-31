Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSEB 12th Result 2021 declared at pseb.ac.in, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:16 AM IST
PSEB class 12 students can check their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in(pseb.ac.in)

PSEB 12th Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has activated the link to check Class 12 board exam results.

The PSEB class 12 results were declared on Friday.

All the PSEB’s class 12 students can check the result on the official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com.

Direct link to check the PSEB class 12th result

This year the PSEB class 12th exam was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The evaluation criteria is based on the 30:30:40 formula, considering the marks in Classes 10, 11, and 12. While 30% weightage was given to the results of Classes 10 and 11, 40% weightage was given to the Class 12-unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

This year's total pass percentage is 96.48 percent, up from 90.98 percent last year and 86.41 percent in 2019. Out of the 2,92,663 eligible students, 2,82,349 have passed the PSEB class 12th.

Follow the steps to check the PSEB class 12th result on the official website

Visit the official website at http://www.pseb.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the link given to check the PSEB class 12th result

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

Topics
board exams 2021 punjab board pseb pseb class 12 results
