Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab board Class 12 results out, 96.48 % pass
board exams

PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab board Class 12 results out, 96.48 % pass

PSEB 12th Result 2021 declared, Punjab board result out, 96.48 % pass
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:03 PM IST
PSEB 12th Result 2021 declared, Punjab board result out, 96.48 % pass(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB 12th Result on Friday, July 30. Candidates will be able to check the result on the official website at www.pseb.ac.in on July 31.

This year, 3.18 have registered for the PSEB class 12th examination. The pass percentage this year is 96.48%. Girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls is 97.44, and for boys the pass percentage is 95.74.

In the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 94.87%, for Humanities it is 97.10%, for Science 94%, and for Vocational 98.51%.

This year, the Board has prepared the result on the basis of internal assessment because of the pandemic. PSEB has adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students considering the marks in Classes 10, 11, and 12. The Class 10 and 11 results have been given 30% weightage, while Class 12 unit tests, mid-terms, and pre-board exams has been given 40% weightage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab punjab board pseb pseb result
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP