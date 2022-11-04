PSEB class 10 supplementary result 2022 declared, check it now
PSEB 10th supplementary result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the matriculation supplementary examination result 2022 today i.e on November 4, 2022.
Interested candidates can now check the result at the official website pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.
The exam for class 10th was conducted in the month of September 2022.
According to the official notification, the controller of Examinations said that the certificates of the examinees who have appeared in this examination will be uploaded on DigiLocker. Candidates who have applied for the hard copy of the certificate will be sent their certificates within 15 days.
Candidates can access the results by keying in their name or roll number.
Here’s how to check PSEB 10th suplementary
Visit the official website indiaresults.com
Select the state of Punjab
Click on Punjab School education board
Click on the link that reads “Matriculation supplementary result, September 2022”
Key in your name or roll number
Your result will appear on your screen
Check and download for future purposes
Click here for the direct link.