PSEB class 10 supplementary result 2022 declared, check it now

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the matriculation supplementary examination result 2022 today i.e on November 4, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check the result at the official website pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam for class 10th was conducted in the month of September 2022.

According to the official notification, the controller of Examinations said that the certificates of the examinees who have appeared in this examination will be uploaded on DigiLocker. Candidates who have applied for the hard copy of the certificate will be sent their certificates within 15 days.

Candidates can access the results by keying in their name or roll number.

Here’s how to check PSEB 10th suplementary

Visit the official website indiaresults.com

Select the state of Punjab

Click on Punjab School education board

Click on the link that reads “Matriculation supplementary result, September 2022”

Key in your name or roll number

Your result will appear on your screen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check and download for future purposes

Click here for the direct link.