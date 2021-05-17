Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Class 10th and Class 8th results 2021 declared, 99.93% pass Class 10
board exams

PSEB Class 10th and Class 8th results 2021 declared, 99.93% pass Class 10

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.(HT File)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results. The PSEB results have been declared on the basis of internal assessments as the Class 10 examinations had to be cancelled this year due to the covid-19 situation in the country. The pass percentage for Class 10 exam this year is 99.93%.

Candidates who can check their results online after the link is activated on PSEB official website.

Here’s how you can check your PSEB Class 10 results 2021 (after it is released on website):

1) Go to the official website

2) Click on PSEB Class 10 results link

3) Enter your name or roll number and click on submit

4) Your Class 10 result will be displayed

5) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer too

(With inputs from Hillary Victor in Chandigarh)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results. The PSEB results have been declared on the basis of internal assessments as the Class 10 examinations had to be cancelled this year due to the covid-19 situation in the country. The pass percentage for Class 10 exam this year is 99.93%.

Candidates who can check their results online after the link is activated on PSEB official website.

Here’s how you can check your PSEB Class 10 results 2021 (after it is released on website):

1) Go to the official website

2) Click on PSEB Class 10 results link

3) Enter your name or roll number and click on submit

4) Your Class 10 result will be displayed

5) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer too

(With inputs from Hillary Victor in Chandigarh)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab board pseb pseb result for class 10 pseb result punjab board results board examinations
TRENDING NEWS

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP