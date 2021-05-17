PSEB Class 10th and Class 8th results 2021 declared, 99.93% pass Class 10

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results. The PSEB results have been declared on the basis of internal assessments as the Class 10 examinations had to be cancelled this year due to the covid-19 situation in the country. The pass percentage for Class 10 exam this year is 99.93%.

Candidates who can check their results online after the link is activated on PSEB official website.

Here’s how you can check your PSEB Class 10 results 2021 (after it is released on website):

1) Go to the official website

2) Click on PSEB Class 10 results link

3) Enter your name or roll number and click on submit

4) Your Class 10 result will be displayed

5) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer too

(With inputs from Hillary Victor in Chandigarh)

