PSEB Class 10th Result 2023: 97.54% pass Punjab Board class 10th exam

Punjab School Education Board released the PSEB 10th Result 2023 on May 26, 2023. The results will be available online on Saturday at 8 am.Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Punjab class 10th result 2023 live.

Punjab Board class 10th results 2023 declared

This year's Class 10 board examination was held at various examination venues across the state from March 24 to April 20, 2023. A total of 2,74,400 candidates passed the exam.

This year the overall pass percentage is 97.54%. This year girls outperform boys with 98.46% while the boys scored a pass percentage of 96.73%. The pass percent is 100% for transgender candidates.

Pathankot district came in first with a pass-pass percentage of 99.19%, followed by Kapurthala with 99.2% and Amritsar with 98.97%.

Last year the overall pass percentage was 99.06 %. A total of 311545 students appeared for the PSEB class 10th examination of which 308627 passed. In the year 2022, the result was announced on July 5.

In the Class 10 exams conducted by the Punjab board last year, girl candidates did better. Their passing rate is 99.34 compared to the boys' 98.83.

