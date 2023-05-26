PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing at 11.30 am today on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB 10th Result 2023 on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results will be announced at 11.30am.

The Board will conduct press conference to release the results where details about pass percentage, toppers, etc will be announced.

The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The board examination was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. All the papers were of three hours except for computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage below.