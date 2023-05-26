Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing at 11.30 am today on pseb.ac.in
Live

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing at 11.30 am today on pseb.ac.in

board exams
Updated on May 26, 2023 08:45 AM IST

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing today at 11.30 am today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates(File)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB 10th Result 2023 on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results will be announced at 11.30am. 

The Board will conduct press conference to release the results where details about pass percentage, toppers, etc will be announced. 

The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The board examination was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. All the papers were of three hours except for computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: To be announced soon 

    PSEB class 10th result will be announced soon. All the details regarding the PSEB class 10th result will be available here.

  • May 26, 2023 08:42 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: Details to be announced in press conference 

    All the below mentioned details will be announced through the press conference.

    pass percentage

    number of students passing

    toppers list

    district wise toppers

  • May 26, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: Last year best performing districts 

    Gurdaspur: 99.52%

    Pathankot: 99.48%

    SBS Nagar: 99.42%

    Hoshiarpur: 99.41%

    Kapurthala: 99.40%

  • May 26, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: District wise results 

    PSEB 10th Result 2023 will be announced today. The Board will release district wise results along with other details. 

  • May 26, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: Scorecards likely tomorrow on pseb.ac.in

    As per past trends, PSEB releases the scorecard a day after the declaration of results. The results for Class 10 will be announced today, May 26, 2023. 

  • May 26, 2023 08:29 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: How to download scorecards 

    Go to pseb.ac.in

    Go to the results section

    Select class

    Enter roll number

    Submit and view result

  • May 26, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: Last year pass percentage 

    Total students appeared: 311545

    Pass: 308627

    Pass percentage: 99.06 %

  • May 26, 2023 08:24 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: Steps to check scores 

    Go to pseb.ac.in

    On the home page, click on ‘Results’

    On the next page, select the Class 10 result link

    Enter the required information and view scores

    Take a printout of the result page

  • May 26, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: Last year toppers 

    Rank 1: Nancy Rani, Dilpreet Kaur

    Rank 2: Komalpreet Kaur, Anchal Jindal, Simranjeet Kaur, Harmandeep Singh, Sahejpreet Kaur, Bhumika, Eknoor Kaur, Sargunpreet Kaur

    Rank 3: Gurleen Kaur, Balram Suri, Sabreen Parvee

     

  • May 26, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023: Around 3 lakh candidates waiting 

    This year around 3 lakh candidates are waiting for PSEB 10th Result 2023. The results will be announced at 11.30 am today. 

  • May 26, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    Punjab Board 10th Result: When was exam conducted 

    The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The board examination was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. All the papers were of three hours except for computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects.

  • May 26, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: How to check scores 

    Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

    Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 26, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Date

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Date is May 26, 2023. The results will be announced at 11.30 am today. 

  • May 26, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    Punjab Board Class 10 Result: Where to check 

    Punjab Board Class 10 Result will only be available on the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in. There is no other official website of PSEB. 

  • May 26, 2023 07:50 AM IST

    Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 26, 2023

    Time: 11.30 am 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb board exam result

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results today at 11.30 am

board exams
Updated on May 26, 2023 08:42 AM IST

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing today at 11.30 am today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates(File)
ByHT Education Desk

HPBOSE 10th result 2023: Girls outperform boys in class 10th exam

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Manvi from Snower Valley Public School in Bajaura tops the Class 10 with a score of 99.14%.

HPBOSE 10th result 2023: Girls overperformed boys in class 10th exam(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Punjab Class 10th results releasing tomorrow

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 04:46 PM IST

PSEB 10th Results 2023 date has been announced. Punjab Class 10th results will be declared on May 26, 2023.

PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Punjab Class 10th results releasing tomorrow
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala DHSE Plus +2 class 12th Result 2023: How to check Plus Two Results on keralaresults.nic.in

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 03:49 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Plus +2 class 12th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check Plus Two Results on keralaresults.nic.in. Direct link given below.

Kerala DHSE Plus +2 class 12th Result 2023: How to check Plus Two Results on keralaresults.nic.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023: Class 12th Results out, direct link here

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the Class 12th results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023: Class 12th Results out, direct link here (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan 12th Arts results out, check on HT portal

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 03:34 PM IST

RBSE 12th Result 2023 has been declared. Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results announced. Link active on Hindustan Times.

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results out, direct link here (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check BSER Class 12 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 03:31 PM IST

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check Class 12 results on HT portal.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check BSER Class 12 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023: 82.95% students pass Kerala board Plus Two exam

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023 has been declared. 82.95% students have passed Kerala board Plus Two exam.

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023(PTI File)
ByHT Education Desk

HPBOSE 10th result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 result out, 89.7% pass

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 03:17 PM IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: HP board Class 10 result announced. Link will be active soon on hpbose.org.

HPBOSE HP board 10th result 2023 declared(PTI File)
ByHT Education Desk

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 results

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 01:55 PM IST

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check Class 12 results at mahresults.nic.in by following the steps given below.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 results(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023: MSBSHSE HSC results out, direct link here

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 01:53 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check MSBSHSE HSC results through the direct link given below.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023: MSBSHSE HSC results out, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results out

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 03:52 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results announced, direct link below. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

ByHT Education Desk

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: Vikas Dwivedi tops, 55.28% students pass Class 12

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 04:05 PM IST

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: MP Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared. 55.28% students pass MPBSE 12th exam.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: Mridul Pal tops MPBSE 10th exam, 63.29% pass

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:21 PM IST

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared. 63.29% percent students have passed MPBSE 10th exam.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out, direct link

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 12:40 PM IST

MP board result 2023: Students can check their marks online at mpresults.nic.in. Direct link given inside.

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out, direct link (Harvinder Singh/ HT)
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out