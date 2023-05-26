PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing at 11.30 am today on pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing today at 11.30 am today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB 10th Result 2023 on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results will be announced at 11.30am.
The Board will conduct press conference to release the results where details about pass percentage, toppers, etc will be announced.
The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The board examination was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. All the papers were of three hours except for computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 26, 2023 08:45 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: To be announced soon
PSEB class 10th result will be announced soon. All the details regarding the PSEB class 10th result will be available here.
-
May 26, 2023 08:42 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Details to be announced in press conference
All the below mentioned details will be announced through the press conference.
pass percentage
number of students passing
toppers list
district wise toppers
-
May 26, 2023 08:39 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Last year best performing districts
Gurdaspur: 99.52%
Pathankot: 99.48%
SBS Nagar: 99.42%
Hoshiarpur: 99.41%
Kapurthala: 99.40%
-
May 26, 2023 08:36 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: District wise results
PSEB 10th Result 2023 will be announced today. The Board will release district wise results along with other details.
-
May 26, 2023 08:33 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Scorecards likely tomorrow on pseb.ac.in
As per past trends, PSEB releases the scorecard a day after the declaration of results. The results for Class 10 will be announced today, May 26, 2023.
-
May 26, 2023 08:29 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: How to download scorecards
Go to pseb.ac.in
Go to the results section
Select class
Enter roll number
Submit and view result
-
May 26, 2023 08:27 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Last year pass percentage
Total students appeared: 311545
Pass: 308627
Pass percentage: 99.06 %
-
May 26, 2023 08:24 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Steps to check scores
Go to pseb.ac.in
On the home page, click on ‘Results’
On the next page, select the Class 10 result link
Enter the required information and view scores
Take a printout of the result page
-
May 26, 2023 08:22 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Last year toppers
Rank 1: Nancy Rani, Dilpreet Kaur
Rank 2: Komalpreet Kaur, Anchal Jindal, Simranjeet Kaur, Harmandeep Singh, Sahejpreet Kaur, Bhumika, Eknoor Kaur, Sargunpreet Kaur
Rank 3: Gurleen Kaur, Balram Suri, Sabreen Parvee
-
May 26, 2023 08:17 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Around 3 lakh candidates waiting
This year around 3 lakh candidates are waiting for PSEB 10th Result 2023. The results will be announced at 11.30 am today.
-
May 26, 2023 08:12 AM IST
Punjab Board 10th Result: When was exam conducted
The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The board examination was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. All the papers were of three hours except for computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects.
-
May 26, 2023 08:07 AM IST
Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: How to check scores
Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.
Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
May 26, 2023 08:02 AM IST
Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Date
Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Date is May 26, 2023. The results will be announced at 11.30 am today.
-
May 26, 2023 07:57 AM IST
Punjab Board Class 10 Result: Where to check
Punjab Board Class 10 Result will only be available on the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in. There is no other official website of PSEB.
-
May 26, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: Date and Time
Date: May 26, 2023
Time: 11.30 am