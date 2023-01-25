PSEB Punjab Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th, 12th time table out on pseb.ac.in

PSEB Pubjab Board Exam 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams, 2023. Students can download it from the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in. Class 10 final exams will be conducted in March-April and Class 12 final exams will be held in February April.

This year, Punjab board Class 10 exams will begin on March 24 and continue till April 20. Papers will be held 10 am onwards, the date sheet shows.

Class 12 exams, on the other hand, will begin on February 20 and end on April 20, PSEB has informed. These papers will be held from 2 pm.

The board has also announced dates for Primary and Middle class final exams.

Class 5 final exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 6. Similarly, Class 8 final exams are scheduled for February 25 to March 21, 2023.

Punjab board Class 5, 8 date sheet 2023

PSEB Class 10 date sheet 2023

PSEB Class 12 time table 2023.

For more details, students can check the official website of the board.