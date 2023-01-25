Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Punjab Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th, 12th time table out on pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th, 12th time table out on pseb.ac.in

board exams
Published on Jan 25, 2023 04:08 PM IST

PSEB Pubjab Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Students can download Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 time tables from the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Punjab Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th, 12th time table out on pseb.ac.in(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

PSEB Pubjab Board Exam 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams, 2023. Students can download it from the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in. Class 10 final exams will be conducted in March-April and Class 12 final exams will be held in February April.

This year, Punjab board Class 10 exams will begin on March 24 and continue till April 20. Papers will be held 10 am onwards, the date sheet shows.

Class 12 exams, on the other hand, will begin on February 20 and end on April 20, PSEB has informed. These papers will be held from 2 pm.

The board has also announced dates for Primary and Middle class final exams.

Class 5 final exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 6. Similarly, Class 8 final exams are scheduled for February 25 to March 21, 2023.

Punjab board Class 5, 8 date sheet 2023

PSEB Class 10 date sheet 2023

PSEB Class 12 time table 2023.

For more details, students can check the official website of the board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
pseb punjab board board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP