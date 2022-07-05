Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 declared, 97.94% students pass

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared PSEB 10th Result 2022 on June 5. Students who have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 Board examination can check their marks tomorrow on June 6 at the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Last year a total of 3,21,384 students from class 10 appeared for the examination out of which 3,21,163 students had passed the exam.

This year a total of 97.94 % candidates have passed the PSEB class 10th examination. This year again girls outshine boys with the pass percentage of 99.35% while boys secured 98.83%.

A total of 311545 candidates appeared for the PSEB class 10th examination out of which 308627 candidates passed the exam. This year a total of 140504 girls and 169022 boys candidates passed the exam. Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur has topped the PSEB class 10th exam with 99.08%.

For the first time, PSEB conducted Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms.

The Class 12th results were released by the PSEB earlier on June 29. 96.96% of students had passed the exam. In this year's PSEB Class 12th examination, 2,92,530 candidates out of a total of 3,01,700 regular candidates passed.

