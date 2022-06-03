Punjab PSEB 8th results 2022: Direct link to check marks

The Punjab School Education Board on Thursday, June 2, released the Class 8 results. The detailed marksheets and results were made available today on PSEB's official website, www.pseb.ac.in, as well as www.indiaresults.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pass percentage in class 8th is 98.25 percent, with 3,02,558 students passing out of a total of 3,07,942 students.

This year Pathankot district topped the state by securing 99.36%, followed by Kapurthala with 99.16% and Hoshiarpur with 99.02%. Sangrur district remained the last by securing 96.76%.

Girls outperformed boys this year with an average pass percentage of 98.70 percent, while boys got 97.86 percent. The transgender pass rate was 100 percent, as all nine of them passed the examinations.

Here's the direct link to check the PSEB class 8th result.

Punjab 8th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in

Click on result link available on the homepage

Enter the login details for Class 8 result link and click on submit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON