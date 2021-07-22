Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Date: RBSE Class 12 result releasing on July 24
board exams

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Date: RBSE Class 12 result releasing on July 24

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Date has been announced. RBSE Class 12 Result will be declared on July 24 at 4 pm.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Date: RBSE Class 12 result releasing on July 24(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Board of Secondary Education has announced Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Date. The RBSE Class 12 result will be declared on July 24, 2021. The Class 12 result for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science will be declared at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for the exam can check their result on BSER on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result will be announced by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at 4 pm. The Department of Education, Rajasthan has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Dated 24th July 2021 at 4 PM Education Minister Shri @GovindDotasra class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream result will be released. During this, the Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Dr. D.P. Jaroli will also be present.”

This year the Class 12 exams for all streams was cancelled by the state government. The evaluation criteria was released by the Board later. As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 will be assessed based on their Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks will be given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be given.

This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The results can also be checked on rajresults.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan board rbse rbse 12th result rbse rajasthan board
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP