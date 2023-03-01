Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 Datesheet revised, check new timetable here

Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:47 PM IST

Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 Datesheet has been revised. Candidates can check the new timetable below.

Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 Datesheet revised, check new timetable here (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has revised Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 datesheet. The Class 10, 12 timetable has been revised and is available on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on April 3, 2023 for Class 10, 12 has been postponed and will now be conducted on April 4, 2023. The Board has decided to observe April 3 as Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The other exam dates will remain the same for both Class 10 and Class 12 students across the state.

The RBSE Board Exam Admit Card will be available to the appearing candidates soon on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Class 10 board examination across the state will begin on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 11, 2023. The examination will be conducted from 8.30 am onwards. The Class 12 board examination will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The time duration is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.

Revised Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 Datesheet

