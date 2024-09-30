Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan University to open UG supplementary exam application window from October 1, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 30, 2024 08:31 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the supplementary examination 2024 with payment of a general fee from October 1 to October 6, 2024.

The University of Rajasthan will open the application window for undergraduate supplementary examinations 2024 for final year from Tuesday, October 1. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can submit their application forms on the official website at uniraj.ac.in.

Rajasthan University will open undergraduate supplementary exam application window from October 1. (HT file image)
Rajasthan University will open undergraduate supplementary exam application window from October 1. (HT file image)

As per the official notice dated September 30, 2024, candidates can apply for the supplementary examination 2024 with payment of a general fee from October 1 to October 6, 2024. Whereas an additional payment of 100 will be charged as a late fee for those candidates who submit applications between October 7 and October 8, 2024.

Also read: IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 scorecards released at ibps.in, direct link here

The notification further informed that for the BBA course, the hard copy of the supplementary examination application form along with the complete mark sheets would be submitted in room number 115 of the administrative building. However, such hard copies of examination application forms of other courses would not be submitted to the college/university.

Self-study candidates who have been declared eligible for supplementary examination due to absence in the main examination due to the unavailability of practical training certificates will not be able to appear in the supplementary examination of the concerned practical subject.

Also read: RRB RPF 2024 application status for SI posts released, direct link to check at rrbapply.gov.in

Such candidates, therefore, should not apply for supplementary examinations for practical subjects, the notification stated.

The supplementary examination for the theoretical subjects will begin on October 14, 2024.

Also read: Google internship 2025: Here’s all you need to know about software engineering winter intern, 2025, how to apply & more

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Check the official notice here:

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On