Rajasthan University to open UG supplementary exam application window from October 1, details here

The University of Rajasthan will open the application window for undergraduate supplementary examinations 2024 for final year from Tuesday, October 1. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can submit their application forms on the official website at uniraj.ac.in. Rajasthan University will open undergraduate supplementary exam application window from October 1. (HT file image)

As per the official notice dated September 30, 2024, candidates can apply for the supplementary examination 2024 with payment of a general fee from October 1 to October 6, 2024. Whereas an additional payment of ₹100 will be charged as a late fee for those candidates who submit applications between October 7 and October 8, 2024.

The notification further informed that for the BBA course, the hard copy of the supplementary examination application form along with the complete mark sheets would be submitted in room number 115 of the administrative building. However, such hard copies of examination application forms of other courses would not be submitted to the college/university.

Self-study candidates who have been declared eligible for supplementary examination due to absence in the main examination due to the unavailability of practical training certificates will not be able to appear in the supplementary examination of the concerned practical subject.

Such candidates, therefore, should not apply for supplementary examinations for practical subjects, the notification stated.

The supplementary examination for the theoretical subjects will begin on October 14, 2024.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Check the official notice here: