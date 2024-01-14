close_game
RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 timetable released, check here

RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 timetable released, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2024 10:12 AM IST

RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet has been released. Check Rajasthan Class 10, 12 timetable here.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet. The Rajasthan Class 10, 12 timetable is available to candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 timetable out
RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 timetable out(HT File)

As per the official schedule, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination will begin on March 7 and will end on March 30, 2024. The exam will be conducted form 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CSWN examination, will be conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Rajasthan Board 12th examination will be conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024, and the Class 12 CWSN examination will be conducted from March 1 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm, and the CWSN examination will be conducted from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Direct link to download RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet

RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: How to download

To download the date sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Board exam 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link will be available.
  • The date sheet will be displayed.
  • Check the date sheet and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
