RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021 released, check here

RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the schedule for RBSE class 10 and 12 board examination 2021 on its official website.

Students registered to appear in the RBSE board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the RBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will begin on May 6, 2021. The RBSE class 10 examination will end on May 25, 2021, and the class 12 examination is scheduled to end on May 29, 2021.

RBSE board examination schedule 2021:

How to check RBSE board examination schedule 2021:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Time-Table for Examination 2020-21"

The RBSE board examination schedule 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the schedule and take its printout for future use.