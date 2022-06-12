RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on RBSE
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result is awaited. RBSE on June 1 has announced the class 12th Science, Commerce result.
This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 24 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Once the RBSE class 10th result is out it will be available on the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on rajresults.nic.in.
The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53 percent, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53 percent.
To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.
Last year, Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 01:12 PM
RBSE class 10th result: Last years evaluation criteria
Last year the RBSE class 10th examination was cancelled the result was based on the the evaluation criteria 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage was given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 01:08 PM
RBSE class 10th result: How to check at HT portal
Steps to check result on HT Portal given below:
Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.
• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page.
• Select the class for which you want to check scores.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 01:01 PM
RBSE class 10th result: How to check result
Students will be needed to provide details such as their roll number and registration number.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:57 PM
RBSE Class 10th board exam : Live updates
The RBSE class 10th board examinations were held in the state after a two-year delay owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:56 PM
RBSE class 10th board exam
This year, the exams were conducted in offline mode from March 24 to April 26 between 8:30 am to 11:45 am amid strict Covid protocols
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:54 PM
RBSE class 10th result: Last years marking pattern
In 2021, results were determined using class 9 marks and class 10 assignments. Last year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.56 percent.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:53 PM
RBSE Class 10th result
RBSE class 10th result will be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart for the official website candidate can check the RBSE class 10th result at www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/rajasthan-board-rbse-10th-result
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:45 PM
RBSE class 10th result : Pass percent
The overall pass percentage in 12th Arts was 96.33 per cent, Science- 97.53 per cent, Commerce- 96.53 per cent.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:44 PM
RBSE class 10th result: Last 3 years pass percentage
99.56 per cent: 2021
80.63 per cent: 2020
79.85 per cent: 2019
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:35 PM
RBSE class 10th result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the Class 10 result link.
Enter roll number and date of birth.
Submit to view results.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:24 PM
RBSE class 10th result: Websites to check
rajresults.nic.in.
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:23 PM
RBSE class 10th result: Result will be available on HT Portal
Step 1: Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com
Step 2: Select your stream
Step 3: Enter the login details
Step 4: Submit and check result
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:13 PM
RBSE class 10th result
According to official data, a total of 10,91,088 students are looking forward to the RBSE 10th result 2022.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:12 PM
RBSE class 10th result awaited
The RBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.