RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on RBSE

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result is awaited. RBSE on June 1 has announced the class 12th Science, Commerce result.

This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 24 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Once the RBSE class 10th result is out it will be available on the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on rajresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53 percent, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53 percent.

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

Last year, Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.