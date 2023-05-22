RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Rajasthan Board Class 10th results
- RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th results is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release RBSE 10th Result 2023 in due course of time. Rajasthan Board Class 10th results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can also be checked on rajresults.nic.in.
The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023 to April 11, 2023. The examination was conducted from 8.30 am onwards in single shift. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination.
To check the results, candidates will need their roll numbers. Follow the blog for latest updates on RBSE Class 10 results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 05:20 PM
RBSE Board exam 2023: Last year result was announced on June 13
Last year, the Rajasthan Board has announced the class 10th result on June 13, 2022.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 05:14 PM
RBSE class 10th result 2023: How to check results at HT Portal
Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Select Rajasthan Board
Click on Rajasthan board 10th result 2022
Enter the required information and check scores.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 05:11 PM
RBSE class 10th result: Know how to check
Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 05:03 PM
RBSE 10th exam 2023: Over 10 lakh candidates awaiting results
Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 04:46 PM
RBSE Matric result 2023: Websites to check
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 04:36 PM
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Date and Time
RBSE 10th Result 2023 date and time is awaited. The board has not officially announced the result date and time yet.