RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Rajasthan Board Class 10th results

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release RBSE 10th Result 2023 in due course of time. Rajasthan Board Class 10th results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can also be checked on rajresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023 to April 11, 2023. The examination was conducted from 8.30 am onwards in single shift. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination.

To check the results, candidates will need their roll numbers. Follow the blog for latest updates on RBSE Class 10 results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.