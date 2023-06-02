RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results releasing today at 1 pm
- RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th results will be declared on June 2 at 1pm on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce RBSE 10th Result 2023 on June 2 at 1 pm. Candidates who took the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan will announce the results through a press conference at Jaipur.
Direct link to check RBSE 10th Result 2023 at HT Portal
The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023. This year 10 lakh 66 thousand and 300 candidates have registered for the secondary and vocational examination. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 10:36 AM
Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2023: Know where to check results online?
Apart from the official websites, the RBSE 10th 2022 results will also be available on the private websites such as, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 10:29 AM
RBSE class 10th result 2023: Official websites to check
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 10:23 AM
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 10:15 AM
RBSE Class 10 Results 2023: What Education Minister of the state said?
Education Minister tweeted about the date and time of results. His tweet reads, “माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान की कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम कल दोपहर 1:00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल में जारी किया जाएगा। सभी परीक्षार्थियों को मेरी अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।”
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 10:07 AM
Rajasthan Class 10 Results: 12 results all streams out
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 science, arts and commerce stream result has been already declared. The girls have outshined boys in all the streams this year.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 10:04 AM
Rajasthan Board Results 2023: Who will announce Class 10 results?
The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt. Zahida Khan will announce the results through a press conference at Jaipur.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 10:01 AM
RBSE Class 10 Results: Last year data
The Rajasthan Board announced the class 10th result 2022 on June 13, 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the students was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent while boys' pass percentage is 81.62 percent.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:59 AM
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result: Result to be available on private websites
The RBSE Class 10 result 2023 will also be available on third party websites at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:57 AM
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:55 AM
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:51 AM
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:49 AM
RBSE Class 10 Results 2023: 2021 evaluation criteria
In 2021, RBSE class 10th examination was cancelled the result was based on the the evaluation criteria 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage was given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:46 AM
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:44 AM
RBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Login credentials
Students will be needed to provide details such as their roll number and registration number.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:40 AM
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2023: Exam dates
The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:37 AM
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:33 AM
Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023: Last years pass percentage
82.8 per cent: 2022
99.56 per cent: 2021
80.63 per cent: 2020
79.85 per cent: 2019
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:31 AM
Rajasthan 10th Result 2023: Know how to check scores online
Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the Class 10 result link.
Enter roll number and date of birth.
Submit to view results.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:29 AM
Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2023: Official notice
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:26 AM
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Where to check
Candidates who took the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:24 AM
RBSE class 10th result: Result will be available on HT Portal
Step 1: Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com
Step 2: Select your stream
Step 3: Enter the login details
Step 4: Submit and check result
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:21 AM
Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023: More than 10 lakh registered
This year 10,66,300 students have registered for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination in the state.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:17 AM
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Date and Time
Date: June 2, 2023
Time: 1 pm