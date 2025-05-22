RBSE 12th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results declared, check BSER 12th marks on HT portal now

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) has declared the Rajasthan board 12th results. The RBSE 12th results was announced at a press conference attended by Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar and board Administrator and Chairman Mahesh Chand Sharma. RBSE 12th Result 2025: This year, a total of 8,93,616 appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar /HT file)

Soon, students will be able to check the RBSE 12th result on the board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, a total of 8,93,616 appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. Of them, 2,73,984 registered for their board exams from the Science stream, 28,250 from the Commerce and 5,87,475 from the Arts stream.

Additionally, 3,907 students registered for the board exam for the Varishtha Upadhayay examination.

RBSE, in the 12th result date and time notification said that Class 10th board exam results will be declared next, and the date will be announced soon.

The RBSE 12th board exam 2025 was held from March 6 to April 7. The regular exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and exams for CWSN were held from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

In 2024, the pass percentage of the RBSE 12 Arts stream was 96.88 per cent. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 98.95 per cent, and it was 97.73 per cent for the Commerce stream.