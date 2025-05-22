Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results declared, check BSER 12th marks on HT portal now

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2025 05:24 PM IST

RBSE 12th result was announced at a press meet attended by Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar & board Administrator & Chairman Mahesh C Sharma.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) has declared the Rajasthan board 12th results. The RBSE 12th results was announced at a press conference attended by Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar and board Administrator and Chairman Mahesh Chand Sharma. 

RBSE 12th Result 2025: This year, a total of 8,93,616 appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar /HT file)
RBSE 12th Result 2025: This year, a total of 8,93,616 appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar /HT file)

RBSE 12th result 2025 live updates

Soon, students will be able to check the RBSE 12th result on the board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, the RBSE 12th results will be hosted on the Hindusatan Times (HT) portal. Here is the direct link

RBSE 12th result 2025 on HT Portal

This year, a total of 8,93,616 appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. Of them, 2,73,984 registered for their board exams from the Science stream, 28,250 from the Commerce and 5,87,475 from the Arts stream.

Additionally, 3,907 students registered for the board exam for the Varishtha Upadhayay examination.

RBSE, in the 12th result date and time notification said that Class 10th board exam results will be declared next, and the date will be announced soon.

The RBSE 12th board exam 2025 was held from March 6 to April 7. The regular exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and exams for CWSN were held from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Steps to check RBSE Rajasthan 12th result

On official website-

Go to the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check the RBSE 12th results.

On HT portal

Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/rajasthan-board-rbse-bser-result

Open the 12th result link for your stream

Enter your login details

Submit to check the result

In 2024, the pass percentage of the RBSE 12 Arts stream was 96.88 per cent. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 98.95 per cent, and it was 97.73 per cent for the Commerce stream.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / RBSE 12th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results declared, check BSER 12th marks on HT portal now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On