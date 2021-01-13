RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021. The last date for filling RBSE form was January 8 which has been extended till January 18. The last date to pay application fee is January 22 and the last date to submit the forms at nodal centre is January 27.

According to reports, the deadline has been extended due to difficulties faced by applicants as the schools are closed due to Covid-19.

How to fill RBSE registration form:

Visit the official website bserexam.com

Click on the RBSE form filling link on the homepage

Key in your school ID and password to login

Fill up the exam form and pay the required fee and