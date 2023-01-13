Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet released

Published on Jan 13, 2023 08:56 AM IST

RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table has been released. Candidates can check Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet below.

RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet released (File photo)
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table. The Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet is available to candidates on their official twitter handle.

The Class 10 board examination across the state will begin on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 11, 2023. The examination will be conducted from 8.30 am onwards. The Class 12 board examination will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The time duration is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am.

This year around 21,12,206 candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examinations in the state. Class 10 board exams will begin with English paper and will end with vocational subjects and Sanskrit. The Class 12 board examination will begin with psychology and will end with vocational subjects.

The Board has set up 6081 examination centres across the state. Of these, 49 exam centres have been identified as sensitive and 24 exam centres have been indetified as highly sensitive examination centres. For the examination, the Board has made special security arrangements.

Class 10 Board exam schedule

Class 12 Board exam schedule

