board exams

RBSE class 8 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

According to the schedule, the board will conduct the RBSE class 8 examination from May 6 to 25, 2021, from 2 to 4:30 pm at various centres spread across the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:15 PM IST
RBSE class 8 examination schedule 2021.(HT file)

RBSE class 8 examination schedule 2021: The Department of Education, Rajasthan on its official Twitter handle released the schedule for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 8th examination 2021.

According to the schedule, the board will conduct the RBSE class 8 examination from May 6 to 25, 2021, from 2 to 4:30 pm at various centres spread across the state.

RBSE class 8th Date sheet:

May 6: English

May 11: Hindi

May 15: Maths

May 19: Science

May 22: Social Science

May 25: Third language.

