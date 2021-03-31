RBSE class 8 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
RBSE class 8 examination schedule 2021: According to the schedule, the board will conduct the RBSE class 8 examination from May 6 to 25, 2021, from 2 to 4:30 pm at various centres spread across the state.
RBSE class 8 examination schedule 2021: The Department of Education, Rajasthan on its official Twitter handle released the schedule for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 8th examination 2021.
RBSE class 8th Date sheet:
May 6: English
May 11: Hindi
May 15: Maths
May 19: Science
May 22: Social Science
May 25: Third language.