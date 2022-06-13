Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: BSER result out on rajresuls.nic.in
board exams

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: BSER result out on rajresuls.nic.in

BSER Rajasthan Class 10th result 2022: Rajasthan board Class 10 results now available on official websites and on hindustantimes.com. 
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: BSER result declared on rajresuls.nic.in
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 03:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan board of secondary Education announced Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 13, Monday. Rajasthan board Class 10 result has been declared at 3 pm and students can visit the board websites to check their results. Results will also be available on HT portal. RBSE Class 10th result 2022 live updates.

Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 on HT portal

Once declared, students can visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. RBSE may also publish results on rajresults.nic.in. Students will have to use their board exam roll numbers to view scores.

On June 1, RBSE had announced Class 12 Science and Commerce results on June 1.

The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53%, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53%.

This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations in Rajasthan, which include over 10 lakh Class 10 students.. These exams were held from March 31 to April 26. from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm.

To pass RBSE Class 10 exam, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

RELATED STORIES

Last year, Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were cancelled in view of COVID-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse rajasthan board class 10 results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP