RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has announced RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5th Results 2022. The result is available on the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE held the Class 5th Board Exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022, at several exam centres around the state. This year, in Rajasthan, as many as 12.63 lakh candidates took Class 8 examinations and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 final exams.

<strong>Direct link to check RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2022</strong>

To check the result candidates can follow the simple steps given below

RBSE Class 5th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.