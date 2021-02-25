Registration for CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates ends today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online registration window for submitting the examination forms for Classes 10 and 12 board exams by private candidates on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” reads the official notice.

Candidates will also have to pay a late fee as applicable while submitting the examination forms.

The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations from May 4 to June 10, 2021.