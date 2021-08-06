Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / SSB head constable recruitment: Admit card for skill test released
board exams

SSB head constable recruitment: Admit card for skill test released

SSB Head constable recruitment admit card for skill test has been released at ssbrectt.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:16 PM IST
SSB Head constable recruitment admit card released at http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/(HT)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the post of head constable (ministerial). Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website at SSB recruitment at http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/

The Skill Test for the post of Head Constable ( Ministerial ) in the SSB will be held From August 17 to August 28 at 25th BN SSB Ghitorni, Post- Arjunargh, New Delhi 110047.

Candidates can download their admit cards with their registration number and password.

Direct link to download admit card for SSB head constable skill test

How to download the admit card SSB head constable skill test:

Visit the official website of SSB at http://ssbrectt.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card for the skill/typing test for the post of Head Constable ( Ministerial ).

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your registration number and password

Click on the login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the admit card

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams 2021 ssb sashastra seema bal
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP