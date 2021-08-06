SSB head constable recruitment: Admit card for skill test released

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the post of head constable (ministerial). Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website at SSB recruitment at http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/

The Skill Test for the post of Head Constable ( Ministerial ) in the SSB will be held From August 17 to August 28 at 25th BN SSB Ghitorni, Post- Arjunargh, New Delhi 110047.

Candidates can download their admit cards with their registration number and password.

Direct link to download admit card for SSB head constable skill test

How to download the admit card SSB head constable skill test:

Visit the official website of SSB at http://ssbrectt.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card for the skill/typing test for the post of Head Constable ( Ministerial ).

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your registration number and password

Click on the login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the admit card