SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPFs Exam 2020 option form released at ssc.nic.in

  • The detailed option form is available for Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Exam 2020 in Delhi Police and CAPF.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 01:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC has released the detailed option form for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Exam 2020 in Delhi Police and CAPFs.  The detailed option form for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Exam 2020 in Delhi Police and CAPFs is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Those candidates who have qualified the Paper 2 examination can fill in the detailed option form.

Candidates have five options. — Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, BSF Sub-Inspector, CISF Sub-Inspector, CRPF Sub-Inspector, ITBPF Sub-Inspector, SSB Sub-Inspector.

The SSC examination paper-II was held on November 8, 2021 and the result was announced on January 2022.

SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPFs Exam 2020: How to download option form

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Detailed Option Form of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020”

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates will have to download the form and fill it.

 Once done, keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

