TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Farmer's son secures top position in Tripura's Class 12 board exam

Arindam Malla stood first in Higher Secondary examinations conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) results of which were declared on Monday.

Arindam Malla, Class 12 topper

Being son of a farmer, obstacles and daily life struggles are not new to Arindam who secured 493 marks out of total 500 in the board examinations from Humanities stream.

Exceptionally, Arindam had only one English private teacher in Class 12 while he self-studied Political Science, Education, Psychology and Sanskrit with the help of his school teachers. Barely, a month ago of his Pre-board exams, he took tuition for Education subject. However, he also got help in studies from his mother Shipra Datta Malla and elder sister Sandipa Malla.

“I want to do higher study in Psychology. I shall sit for Common University Entrance Test (CUET). If I score good marks and get good college outside Tripura, I shall go there or else, I shall apply for colleges in Udaipur (Gomati district) or Agartala,” said Arindam, student of Hrishyamukh Higher Secondary School at Belonia in South district of Tripura.

Arindam never studied more than 3-4 hours every day and he loves to play different games including cricket, football, badminton and chess. He also takes interest in reading Global, Sports and Politics pages in newspapers. Arindam’s elder sister had secured fifth position in the higher secondary merit list in 2020 from Humanities stream and currently studying English honours in Belonia.

When asked about his knowhow regarding politics, he said that he expects the state would develop more in education, health and technology and sports sectors in the coming days.

“There are many schools where Psychology and Education subjects are unavailable. I shall hope that the students, who wish to study these subjects, could get it soon,” he said and added that he would like to request the state government to consider free education for the economically poor students studying in Vidyajyoti schools.

Saptadip Pal, Class 10 topper

Saptadip Pal, student of Sunflower English Medium School at Santirbazar in South district, secured first position in Class 10 examinations. Saptadip used to study at least eight hours a day to score total 494 marks. He used to take tuitions from eight teachers.

He loves to play cricket and read story books especially written by JK Rowling during his leisure times.

“ I want to opt Science in higher secondary . I shall prepare for the IIT exams,” said Saptadip.

Unlike Arindam, Saptadip is not a habituated newspaper reader and consciously avoids politics related news. “ I don’t have any interest in Politics. I read Foreign page and Sports page in newspapers,” said Saptadip.