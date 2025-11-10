Tripura Board announces Class 10 and 12 board exam 2026 dates; to begin February 25 and 26

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Monday announced that the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examinations will begin from February 25, 2026, while the Class 10 (Madhyamik) examinations will start from February 26, 2026. the results of the February exam will be declared in April and the results of the May session will be announced in June. (File) (HT Photo)

Addressing mediapersons at the TBSE office, TBSE president Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chaudhuri said, “The Higher Secondary examinations will be held from February 25 to March 30, while the Madhyamik examinations will continue from February 26 to March 24.”

He added that the Madrassa Alim examinations, equivalent to Class 10, would also be held from February 26 to March 24. The Madrassa Fazil Arts and Madrassa Fazil Theology examinations will be conducted from February 25 to March 23 and February 25 to March 16, respectively.

For Class 12, the examinations will commence with English on February 25, followed by Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, and Mizo on February 27; Sanskrit, Statistics, and Arabic on March 2; Business Studies, Education, and Physics on March 7; Psychology on March 9; Geography on March 11; Accountancy, Biology, and History on March 13; Economics on March 16; Chemistry and Political Science on March 18; Mathematics and Philosophy on March 23; Sociology on March 25; Computer Science and Music on March 28; and Vocational subjects on March 30.

The Class 10 examinations will begin with English, followed by Social Science (History and Political Science) and Social Science (Economics and Geography) on March 6; Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, and Mizo on March 10; Science (Biology) and Science (Physics and Chemistry) on March 14; Mathematics (Basic and Standard) on March 19; and Vocational subjects on March 24.

According to TBSE Secretary Dr. Dulal Dey, a total of 29,943 Class 12 and 38,135 Class 10 students have registered for the upcoming examinations, though the numbers may rise. Last year, over 21,000 Class 12 and 30,000 Class 10 candidates had appeared for the board exams.

He added that practical examinations will be conducted between November 17 and December 1.

Earlier this year, TBSE had declared the results of both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, recording pass percentages of 86.53% and 79.29%, respectively. These later increased to 92.51% and 88.24% after the Bochhor Bachao (“Save a Year”) examinations.