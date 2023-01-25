Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TBSE Tripura board Class 10, 12 final exams in March-April, check time tables

board exams
Published on Jan 25, 2023

TBSE Tripura Board Exam 2023 Schedule: Students can check Madhyamik (Class 10) HS (Class 12) time tables on tbse.tripura.gov.in or below.

TBSE Tripura board Class 10, 12 final exams in March-April, check time tables (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

Tripura Board Exam 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced dates for Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (HS) final exam dates. These exams will be held in March-April, 2023. Students can check the time table on tbse.tripura.gov.in or below.

Tripura Madhyamik or Class 10 final exams will begin on March 16 with the English paper. This exam will continue till April 18.

On the other hand, TBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams will begin on March 15 with the English paper and end on April 5.

On all exam days, there will be one shift.

How to check TBSE Tripura board exam 2023 time table

  1. Go to tbse.tripura.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, open the Class 10 and Class 12 time table link.
  3. Download the PDF file and save a copy for future reference.

Unlike last year, TBSE will hold only one final exam in 2023. In 2022, like many other state and central boards, TBSE divided the final exams in two terms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TBSE Tripura board exam 2023 schedule

