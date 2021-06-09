Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Telangana class 12 board exams 2021 cancelled in view of Covid-19
board exams

Telangana class 12 board exams 2021 cancelled in view of Covid-19

Telangana class 12 board exams 2021: Telangana class 12 board exams 2021: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of class 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Telangana class 12 board exams 2021: According to an official notice issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, a committee is being constituted to finalise the process to provide marks to the students.(HT file)

Telangana class 12 board exams 2021: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of class 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official notice issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, a committee is being constituted to finalise the process to provide marks to the students.

This comes days after the Central government announced cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams.

The Uttarakhand government, Madhya Pradesh government, Uttar Pradesh government, and Rajasthan government have also decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana intermediate board ts inter class 12 boards board exams 2021 covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP