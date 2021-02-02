IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Telangana schools resume for class 9, above
board exams

Telangana schools resume for class 9, above

The attendance was better among students of 10th and intermediate second year (12th standard), who would appear for board exams, compared to the 9th standard and the intermediate first year (11th standard), the officials said.
PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Representational image. (ANI file)

After 10 months of suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, classes resumed in schools and colleges in for ninth standard and above. The resumption of classes saw 45-47 per cent attendance on Monday, officials said.

The attendance was better among students of 10th and intermediate second year (12th standard), who would appear for board exams, compared to the 9th standard and the intermediate first year (11th standard), the officials said.

The government allowed the students to attend classes only with the consent of parents and put in place various measures, including social distancing and hand-washing facilities, as part of precautions against COVID-19.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy visited a school here, inspected the arrangements and interacted with the students. Many students, who physically attended the classes, expressed happiness over returning to the school.

Saying they could not fully follow what is being taught online classes, they said physical classes enable them to understand the lessons better.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana school reopening
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP