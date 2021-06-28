Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Telangana TS Inter Results 2021 declared, here's how to check
board exams

Telangana TS Inter Results 2021 declared, here's how to check

Telangana Inter Results 2021 Telangana board has declared the TS intermediate result 2021 today.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:02 PM IST
TS intermediate result declared, The pass percentage this year is 100% and a total of 4,73,850 candidates had registered for class 12th.(File photo)

Telangana TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Saturday announced the TS intermediate result 2021.

Candidates who have registered for the TS intermediate examination can check their result on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

The pass percentage this year is 100% and a total of 4,73,850 candidates had registered for class 12th.

Subjects in which students failed in the past were allotted 35 percent marks and those who had backlogs were allotted 35 marks in the second year.

The guidelines make it clear that 35 percent marks will be given to those who applied privately.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the results he/she will be provided an opportunity to appear in regular written exams as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations.

How to check the Telangana TS intermediate result 2021

Visit the result website of the Telangana Board

On the homepage find the link which reads TS intermediate result 2021

Enter your credentials

Your TS intimidate result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hard copy of the same and take a printout.

This year Telangana Government had cancelled the class 12th examination due to the Covid 19 situation. The result for class 12th has been declared on the basis of pre-determined objective criteria.

The results can also be checked at http://examresults.ts.nic.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana ts inter result telangana board exams 2021
TRENDING NEWS

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves

Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to person cooking his signature dish is viral

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk wishes him happy birthday with throwback pic

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP