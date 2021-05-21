Home / Education / Board Exams / Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 result to be declared today
Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 result to be declared today

Telangana TS SSC Results 2021 to be declared today. Students can check the result on the official site of DGE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 result to be declared today(HT FILE)

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana likely to declare Telangana TS SSC Results 2021 today, on May 21, 2021. The result is expected to release at around 11.30 am. Students of Class 10 can check their results on the official site of DGE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. Along with this, the result can also be checked by registered students on manabadi.co.in.

The Board had cancelled the TS SSC board examination this year due to the pandemic. The state government had decided that all the students of class 10 in government, government-aided, and private unaided schools will be promoted without exams. The students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of the internal assessment and evaluation criteria.

Each subject will be graded according to the 20% marks prescribed in FA-1 based on the marks obtained by each student.

In case any student is not satisfied with the marks allotted to them by the Board, they will get another chance to appear for the examination. The Board will conduct the SSC exams when the condition becomes conducive. The details for the same would be announced on the official site.

