TN HSC +2 results 2021: More than 8 lakh class 12 state board students pass

Tamil Nadu announced results for class 12 state board students on Monday and the new committee's method of grading, since exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, has worked in favour of the students. The batch has secured 100% pass with as many as 816,473 students.

“Those who are not satisfied with the marks as well as around 39,000 private students can take an exam which we will conduct in September or October,” school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters after releasing the results. Students can apply to write the optional exams and details such as the mode of writing and dates will be decided by an expert group depending on the pandemic situation, he said.

30,599 students in science stream have scored in the 551-600 range. In the previous year 1867 students scored in that range, in the written exams. In the Commerce stream, 8,909 students have scored in this top range compared to 4,430 in the previous year. In the arts stream, 35 students have scored in this range compared to 5 students previously. In total, including the vocational group, 4.86% of the students have scored in the 551-600 marks range.

Tamil Nadu government had in June cancelled the Class 12 exams for state-board students after the Union government announced there will be no board exams for Class 12 students under CBSE due to Covid-19.

The state government constituted a committee to excavate and decide on the marks. The method which was adopted was to award 50% weightage to the marks scored in class 10 board exams, 20% to marks in class 11 exams and 30% to marks scored in practical and internal exams conducted in class 12. Students who had arrears in class 11 have also been promoted, Poyyamozhi said.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Association has welcomed the new system of grading under the pandemic. “There was opposition from some sections to not cancel the exams and there was a lot of confusion, but it was the right decision to cancel the exams for the safety of the students,” said P K Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association. “The committee has done a good job with the calculations for the benefit of the students.”